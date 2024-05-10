FENWICK ISLAND, DE - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Office of Law Enforcement is investigating the death of a gray seal that they say had been shot.
NOAA Fisheries says they, along with the Marine Education, Research, and Rehabilitation Institute (MERR) responded to reports of a juvenile gray seal found in Fenwick Island with apparent bite injuries from another animal on April 19. The seal was taken alive to the National Aquarium's Ocean City facility for assessment but unfortunately did not survive.
NOAA Fisheries says a necropsy revealed bite wounds from an animal but also gunshot wounds.
The young seal's death is under investigation and NOAA asks anyone with information to contact them at 800-853-1964. The NOAA Office of Law Enforcement is offering up to a $4,000 reward for information leading to a conviction or civil penalty.
NOAA is specifically seeking one or all of the following:
1. Successful identification and/or
2. Successful prosecution for the person(s) responsible
3. Arrest, conviction, or civil penalty assessment
"Harassing, harming, killing or feeding wild seals is prohibited under the Marine Mammal Protection Act," NOAA Fisheries said in a release. "Violations can be prosecuted civilly or criminally and are punishable by up to $100,000 in fines and up to 1 year in jail per violation."