Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.