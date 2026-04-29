Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt expected through midnight. Becoming northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected through 7 PM Thursday. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Smith Point VA, and Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&