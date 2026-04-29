DOVER, Del. - The Marine Education, Research and Rehabilitation Institute has announced the successful rescue of a grey seal pup from the St. Jones River near Dover.
According to MERR officials, a local waterman spotted the seal late on Monday, April 27 at the end of a dock on the river. Rescuers quickly rallied and responded to the area, where they were able to lead the seal into a large crate and transport the pup back to MERR’s main office.
Rescuers say the seal showed signs of labored breathing, so decided to hold the pup for observation overnight.
Following a veterinarian check, rescuers determined the seal should be held for further observation and treatment. The seal was transported to New York Marine Rescue Center in Long Island on Wednesday, April 29, according to MERR.
“He was rather robust and fairly responsive, but there were just a few things about this seal that were concerning to us,” a MERR rescuer said. “We felt it was better for the welfare of the seal for him to receive additional veterinary treatment.”
The MERR institute thanked the fisherman who initially reported the seal for standing guard over the marine mammal and assisting with the rescue.
In keeping with MERR’s naming theme of fonts this year, the seal was named Franklin Gothic. The pup is expected to be renamed according to New York Marine Rescue Center’s theme of crystals and gemstones.