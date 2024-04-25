DeSilva died on the Delaware State University campus Sunday. Now her mother, aunt and grandfather are sharing their loss with the world.
Shanelle DeSilva, Camay's mother, revealed that her daughter's visit to Del State was filled with aspirations of transferring there.
"She wanted to go to DSU so she went there to, you know, get a feel for the campus, and she also knew other students there, so it was, you know, I'm gonna be here soon," Shanelle recounted.
Shanelle also emphasized Camay's fervent passion for technology, noting her pursuit of a major in computer science with ambitions to work in cybersecurity.
Camay's dreams were abruptly shattered by gun violence, a threat she encountered previously while attending Morgan State University, where she witnessed a shootout.
"Once the school came out of lockdown, she took the next train home," explained Camay's Aunt Charlotte. "When I came home from work, she said, 'Let me tell you what happened.'"
Charlotte expressed her longing to hear her niece's voice once more.
"I wish she would have made it that day so she could come home and tell me another one of her stories," she said.
Describing Camay as a gem and a beacon of light for the entire family, her grandfather, Martin DeSilva, spoke of her immense worth and intelligence, asserting their desire for Camay's name to endure beyond her tragically shortened life.
"Her life is gone but her name shall stand with us," he lamented.
Charlotte, Shanelle, and Martin noted Camay's brilliance from a young age, recalling her early achievements in speaking, walking, and reading.
"Everything she did, she did it early, and maybe that was a way to know she wasn't going to be here as long as we wanted."
Dover police have provided no updates regarding the investigation into Camay's death. Her family is appealing to the public, urging anyone with information to step forward and assist in seeking justice and closure.