BERLIN, Md. - A proposed plan to install speed humps on Gum Point Road in Worcester County appears to be off the table, even as some neighbors and law enforcement say speeding remains a concern along the residential road.
The issue surfaced this week at the Worcester County Commissioners meeting, where Dennis and Laura Parker urged county leaders not to abandon the pilot project. Laura Parker told commissioners she spent hours going door to door gathering support and said most of the people she spoke with near the Route 589 end of the road wanted action to slow traffic. Dennis Parker called Gum Point Road “a racetrack” and said the county was ignoring a long-running problem.
But Commissioner Ted Elder told WBOC the plan is effectively finished after what he described as an overwhelming response from opponents. Elder said commissioners had planned to remove the matter through the consent agenda and said many of the objections centered on concerns that speed humps could slow emergency vehicles and create problems for boat trailers heading to the ramp.
“Well, it’s done right now,” Elder said. “We had such a large outpouring of emails against it that we decided not to go along with it.”
Still, Elder said speeding complaints on the road should not be ignored. He said a greater law enforcement presence may help and suggested future traffic discussions should involve more community outreach to better gauge support before a proposal advances.
Others who live along the road said the underlying concern has not gone away. Rev. Olin Shockley said drivers regularly travel too fast and create a hazard for people walking along Gum Point Road, which he described as a scenic area with frequent foot traffic. He said he was disappointed the county would not follow through with the speed hump idea.
Sheriff Matt Crisafulli also said the complaints are legitimate and said deputies will continue monitoring the area.
“It is a concern any time we have in a residential area, residents speaking out and complaining about speeding,” Crisafulli said. “It’s a concern.” He said the sheriff’s office has already deployed speed enforcement there and plans to remain responsive to complaints from the community.
Parker says he has submitted Maryland Public Information Act requests in an attempt to view the emails to Worcester County Commissioners. He stated that "the people that aren't affected by the speeds have more say in what happens to OUR neighborhood."
For now, the county’s proposed solution may be gone. But the broader debate over how to slow traffic on Gum Point Road appears far from settled.