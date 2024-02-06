MARYLAND. -- Lawmakers in Annapolis have proposed an 11% tax on firearms and firearm accessories. Money generated from the proposed tax would go towards funding trauma centers throughout the state.
If this legislation passes, 44% would to the state's Trauma Physicians Services Fund. 29% would go to the R. Adams Crowley Shock Trauma Center, 23% would go to Maryland's Violence Intervention and Prevention Program, 2% would to the Survivors of Homicide Victims Grant Program and 2% would be used for the proposed Center for Firearm Violence Prevention and Intervention.
In short, it means gun ownership in Maryland could become more expensive. Jamie Wink, owner of Wink's Sporting Good in Somerset County, said it's an unconstitutional proposal.
"Just another attack on law-abiding citizens, one more thing they can do to eat away at the 2nd Amendment, you know put a tax on our 2nd amendment," said Wink.
The Trauma Physicians Services Fund generates $12 million each year, and this year the fund got a $9.5 million boost from the state. However, Dr. Trudy Hall, TidalHealth's Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs, said the Eastern Shore's lone trauma center receives less than 20% of that.
"As a level three trauma center here on the Eastern Shore, we are not really getting the appropriate funds to actually help to sustain our system," said Hall.
The Trauma Physicians Services Fund mainly covers physician on-call costs. TidalHealth utilizes on-call physicians versus stand-by physicians, which are used a higher level trauma centers.
Hall said there is a gap of roughly $18 million between stand-by and on-call physicians, so the hope is this tax, or another avenue of funding could help close that gap.
A few Eastern Shore lawmakers, however, feel the proposed gun-tax is not the way to close that gap.
In a statement to WBOC, Senator Mary Beth Carozza(R), representing Wicomico, Worcester and Somerset Counties said: "I oppose this tax on firearms and firearm accessories to fund trauma. The numbers show that the vast majority of trauma care is in response to driving collisions, not gun violence. Plus, you are penalizing law-abiding citizens and businesses with this proposed tax hike."
Delegate Wayne Hartman(R), who represents Wicomico and Worcester Counties, also brought up the disparity between gunshot wound victims at trauma centers and this tax.
"They're putting an undue burden on it and then they're taking the money and putting it on somethings that's, I don't want to say irrelevant, but you know minimally related," said Hartman.
TidalHealth reports only 1.5% of the people they see in their trauma center are their for gunshot wounds. But, Dr. Hall said additional money would go well beyond helping those victims.
"You have that golden hour, really where that patient needs a high level of care to be able to minimize disability and to also prevent death," said Hall. "So that will help tremendous, as we're making sure that we have the adequate funding to provide the care for our community."