CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Habitat for Humanity Choptank dedicated its 100th house on Pine Street in Cambridge on Saturday.
For 30 years, Habitat Choptank has built affordable housing for families in Dorchester and Talbot counties.
The organization says the homes are built with safety and accessibility in mind.
Saturday's home dedicated event brought the community together to celebrate the handing of the keys to their 100th homebuyer, Keyondra.
Habitat Choptank says affordability is about not just the initial price, but the long term living costs as well.
"We started putting more effort into energy efficiencies , and durability of the materials, and trying to build something that's going to last for the lifetime of the homeowner, and beyond," said Wayne Suggs, Director of construction for Habitat Choptank.
Volunteers and affordable housing applicants can find more information by visiting Habitat Choptank's website by clicking here.