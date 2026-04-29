SALISBURY, Md. - It was a big day in Washington, D.C., as the Supreme Court of the United States heard arguments over the federal protection status of Haitians. Before those arguments began, members of Salisbury’s Haitian community gathered early Wednesday morning, preparing to travel to the nation’s capital to show their support.
A small, mighty group met before boarding a bus to D.C., sharing words of encouragement and faith as uncertainty surrounding their future continues.
“Why should I be afraid when the greater one is with me,” said local pastor Roosevelt Toussaint.
After more than 16 years, the Trump administration has requested a pause on Haiti’s Temporary Protected Status, which allows hundreds of thousands to live and work legally in the United States.
Toussaint says his goal is to keep spirits high as several thousand Haitians call the Salisbury area home, contributing to local businesses, churches, and the broader community.
“I still believe that we can fight,” said Samson Orneus with the Haitian Development Center. “And even if the worst comes, stay strong. We will pull together.”
Orneus says many local businesses rely on workers with TPS and losing that status would impact all people in the community.
As the community waits for a decision, Toussaint says faith remains their focus. “If you are a believer, just keep praying for us. That’s all we can do,” he said.
For now, local Haitians say they are taking things one step at a time. The Supreme Court hearing also covers Temporary Protected Status for Syrian nationals. Haiti’s TPS designation, originally set to expire in February, was extended by a U.S. District Court judge.