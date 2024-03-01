SALISBURY, Md.- The HALO shelter in Salisbury says it is in need of more food donations.
Food Services Coordinator Dale Gibbs says the shelter is running low on key items in its pantry.
"All kinds of canned vegetables, we need canned soups, we need pasta sauce like red pasta sauce, Alfredo pasta sauce, we need cereal, any kind of cereal, we need coffee," said Gibbs.
Dale says while donations have not necessarily declined, the shelter is serving more people these days.
"I've been here three years and it's not the lowest but it's getting there. We're feeding more people. So we have to use more of our resources and food," said Gibbs.
HALO says for one breakfast it goes through about 15 boxes of cereal. Later in the day for a hot meal, the shelter uses 45 cans of vegetables. HALO says it feeds about 200 people each day. The shelter will feed anyone, not just those who are staying overnight.
Donations can be made Monday through Friday from 7 AM to 10 PM, and from 5 PM to 10 PM on the weekends.