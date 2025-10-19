HARBESON, Del. - Delaware State Police announced they arrested a 36-year-old man from Harbeson after a police chase for drug and weapons charges.
On Oct. 18, around 2 p.m., Delaware State Police say troopers were sent to a business complex in the 22,000 block of Dozer Lane in Harbeson for a man potentially under the influence or suffering from a medical issue.
When they got there, police say they found Ryan Doneker in the driver's seat of his car, and when they approached, he fled.
Doneker drove through a grass field and drove away on Indian Mission Rd.
Troopers followed as they say he drove erratically and committed multiple traffic offenses. They say they successfully deployed stop sticks and deflated one of the car's tires. DSP say Doneker eventually stopped on Gravel Hill Rd.
Doneker got out of the car, with what police say looked like a tan handgun. He immediately dropped in at an officer's command. Police say they took Doneker into custody and the weapon was actually a non-lethal pepperball gun.
Police say they searched Doneker and found .11 grams of cocaine, an ice pick, and about $4,700 of suspected drug proceeds. They also say troops saw signs of impairment while interacting with Doneker.
Doneker was charged with the following:
Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance (Felony)
Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)
Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
Resisting Arrest
Malicious Mischief by a Motor Vehicle
Driving Under the Influence of Drug
Numerous Traffic Offenses
He was arrested and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $24,401 bond.