CRISFIELD, MD – The 76th Annual Hard Crab Derby returned to Crisfield for Labor Day weekend, bringing with it the usual crab-centric festivities -- including crab cooking, picking, and racing.
Beyond crabs, the event offers live music, food vendors, a "Ms. Crustation" beauty contest, and a carnival rides for kids. Co-Chair of the event, Leeann Linton, believes that the happiness and enjoyment of the attendees are what truly make the event special.
“I love to see everyone have a good time, and the smiles on the kids faces, we haven’t had a carnival and now we do and they love it.” said Linton.
However, the event means much more to this small town than just crab races and competitions.
Attendees recognize the importance of gatherings like these for a town like Crisfield.
Frequent Crisfield visitor Shea Johnson feels it's great to see the small town come alive:
"Every year, they need more support for events like this, it really benefits a small town like this" said Johnson.
Adding to the maritime charm of the event was the presence of the Maryland Dove, a 17th-century ship replica funded by the state. Jeremy Hevron, the First Mate on the Dove, said he sees a lot of similarities between the dove and Crisfield:
"The Atlantic doesn't care how big you are; it's how good your crew is." said Hevron.
Doors open for the event at 9AM, and will run from Friday until Sunday of Labor Day Weekend.