SALISBURY, Md. - Construction continues on Harmon Field.
Wicomico County Parks and Recreation is planning 12 new pickleball courts and two new basketball courts on a property that was previously home to softball fields.
The constructions is being funded in part by the YMCA of the Chesapeake and Maryland state grants.
Wicomico County Director of Parks and Recreation Steve Miller says the next step will be laying concrete for the courts, which has not happened yet due to the weather.
"I would be shocked if this is not one of our more popular parks in the county and we saw that when the project first started 18 months ago and public conversations started, we saw the demands when people would show up at this building in the public meetings," he said.
County officials say Harmon Field is still on track to be completed by April.