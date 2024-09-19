Harrington Man Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges After Search Warrant

HARRINGTON, DE - Authorities arrested a man after a drug dealing investigation.
Delaware State Police arrested 33-year-old John Cox on Sept. 18. Members of the Kent County Governor’s Task Force and Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team executed a search warrant at a house on the 400 block of Jackson Ditch Road in Harrington. State Police say the search warrant was obtained following an investigation of Cox and drug dealing on the property. Cox was reportedly taken into custody at the residence without incident.
A search of the property led to the discovery of the following items:
- Approximately 13.58 grams of Methamphetamine
- Naloxone Strips
- 12-gauge shotgun
- 12-gauge shotgun ammunition
- Digital scale
- Drug paraphernalia
Cox was taken to Troop 3, where he was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $14,000 secured bond.
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited who also Possesses a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance without a Prescription
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia