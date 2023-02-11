SEAFORD, Del. - Troopers arrested a Harrington man on gun and drug charges following a traffic stop.
According to Delaware State Police, on Feb. 10 around 11:40 p.m., a trooper on patrol spotted a car speeding on Coverdale Road and conducted a traffic stop.
Troopers say the driver, 29-year-old Colby Camper of Harrington, did not have his license with him and appeared very nervous. Authorities say during the stop, the trooper learned that Camper had just purchased drugs and had a gun inside the car.
Camper was taken into custody without incident. A search of the car led troopers to discover a concealed handgun, approximately 9 grams of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
Camper was taken to Troop 5 and charged with the following:
- Possession of a Firearm While Possessing a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession of Marijuana
- Numerous traffic offenses
Camper was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $15,300 secured bond.