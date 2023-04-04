FELTON, Del. - State police have identified the victim of a deadly car crash.
Delaware State Police say on Apr. 1 around 1:52 a.m. a truck was speeding eastbound on Hopkins Cemetery Road when it approached a moderate left curve in the roadway. Authorities say the driver lost control of the truck and spun until it exited the road and overturned.
State police say the driver, 28-year-old Branden Blackson of Harrington, died at the scene.
No other cars were involved in the collision, authorities say. Hopkins Cemetery Road was reportedly closed for three hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to contact Master Corporal J. Lane by calling 302-698-8457. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.