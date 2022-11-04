HARRINGTON, Del.- Delaware State Police are asking the public's help in finding a Harrington man wanted on burglary-related charges.
Troopers are searching for Phillip Vilone, 36. He is described as approximately 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information regarding Vilone’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective R. Costlow at 302-698-8527. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message toDelaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.