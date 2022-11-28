HARTLY, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating after a gunman opened fire on an occupied home near Hartly on Friday night.
Police said that shortly after 8 p.m., troopers responded to a reported shooting on the 2500 block of Fords Corner Road. A 41-year-old man present at the home heard a series of approximately 6-8 gunshots, one of which struck his house. The ensuing investigation revealed that the home had been shot by one round that entered into an empty bedroom. The victim was not injured during this incident.
At this time there is no suspect information or surveillance images available.
The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Criminal Investigative Unit continues to investigate this case. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this incident to contact Detective B. Scott by calling 302-698-8438. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.