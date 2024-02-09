HARTLY, DE - The Delaware State Police have arrested a 24-year-old employee of Hartly Learning Academy on multiple counts of alleged child abuse.
According to State Police, Kayla Manuszak, of Dover, was arrested yesterday following a months-long investigation. Police say staff at Hartly Learning Academy alerted them to possible physical abuse of a child by a former employee, identified as Manuszak. Police say they then learned through an extensive investigation that Manuszak had physically abused six infants in her care between November 30, 2023 and December 4, 2023.
The infants’ ages ranged from five to fourteen months, according to investigators. All of the victims have been evaluated and treated with the appropriate medical care.
Manuszak turned herself into State Troopers on February 8th and was charged with the following:
-Child Abuse 3rd Degree (Felony) – 21 counts
-Endangering the Welfare of a Child – 14 counts
She was taken to Delores J. Baylor Correctional Institution on $119,000 cash bond.
Police ask anyone with more information on this case or have knowledge of any other incidents involving Manuszak to call them at 302-698-8540.