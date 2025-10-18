FELTON, Del. - The Felton Police Department announced they stopped a car on Oct. 16 for a traffic violation and found suspected meth in the passenger-side glove box.
Around 5:00 p.m., Felton police pulled over 37-year-old Amber Goldsborough from Hartly for a traffic violation on Lumbard Street. They say they found out she was driving with a suspended license. Then, they say the officers on scene located what they suspected was crystal meth, with drug paraphernalia as well, in the glove box.
Goldsborough was arrested and charged with:
- Possess Consume a Controlled or Counterfeit Substance except Human Growth Hormone w/o a prescription (Class B misdemeanor)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia not related to marijuana (Class B misdemeanor)
- Several traffic-related charges.
She was issued a criminal summons and then released, pending a later court date.