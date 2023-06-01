SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Smoke filled the air in southern Delaware Thursday morning, and here's why:
According to the National Weather Service, remnants of a wild fire in New Jersey that started on Wednesday night made their way to Delmarva.
New Jersey's Forest Fire Service is reporting a 5,000 acre fire that is 50 percent contained as of Thursday June 1 at 5 p.m.
Those living in the Milford area said the smoke was hard not to notice. Many were surprised to learn where the haze was coming from.
"I would've never thought that that was the origin. If anything, I would have assumed maybe someone was having a bonfire or burning something outside their yard, I thought it was something more local," said Rouchenel who lives in Frederica.
Sussex County Emergency Operations received numerous calls from concerned individuals who believed that a fire had broken out nearby.
The director there, Joe Thomas, said this is not something that happens often.
"To be honest with you, this is probably some of the worst that we have seen in several years," he said.
Thomas emphasized that people should not hesitate to contact 911 if they witness any alarming conditions.
"You're going to see these kinds of conditions, but at the end of the day, if you think you've seen something or you feel something is not right, by all means, call us," he said.
Delaware's Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) had already issued a "Code Orange" air quality alert due to smoke traveling south from wildfires in eastern Canada.
However, the wildfire in New Jersey exacerbated the situation, making conditions even worse.
A Code Orange alert signifies that air pollution concentrations are unhealthy for sensitive groups, including the elderly and individuals with respiratory conditions.
Carlisle Fire Chief, Shawn Hinton, tells WBOC the department responded to two calls Thursday morning because the smoke set off alarms in peoples homes.