DELMAR, Md. - The organizers of Heacook Fest 2023 have announced the event’s postponement due to weather. The festival honoring Cpl. Keith Heacook was originally slated for this Sunday.
According to the organizers, a possible date has not yet been decided but is being worked on.
“You can’t know how bad I don’t want to post this,” Doug Marshall said in a Facebook post this morning. “Thank all of you for supporting our mission.”
We will update this story with a new Heacook Fest date as soon as it is announced.