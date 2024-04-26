DELMAR, DEL. - The third annual Heacook Fest kicked off on Friday, honoring the sacrifice made by fallen Delmar Police Corporal Keith Heacook. The festival, held at Kylan Barn, drew a crowd eager to enjoy live music, games, and community spirit.
Organizers emphasized that the event was not just about festivities but also about showing support for Heacook and all law enforcement officers. The anticipation for the festival was evident with tents, moon bounces, and gates set up well before the event started.
Co-organizer Doug Marshall underscored the importance of honoring first responders, especially in the wake of Heacook's ultimate sacrifice.
"It's very important to keep Keith's name and legacy alive, you know, he paid the ultimate sacrifice in a very sensitive time in our nation's history. And it's important for police officers to understand that the function of this event is to create awareness as to what these people who have to put a live chamber in the round of their gun before they leave every day to go to work go through every day," Marshall said.
Kennedy and Mike Wilson, owners of Delmarva Performance and Repair, who frequently work on Delmar's police cruisers, shared fond memories of Heacook.
"I do remember him always being a light of sunshine always when he walked in the door. He was always so personable with my children, you know, always asking how our day was and always brought a smile to our face. Just laid back. It was kinda like a family member walking through the door just with a uniform on," Kennedy Wilson said.
"With him, he was just an ambassador of a good officer. Just a good 'back the blue' person," Mike Wilson added.
Co-organizer Kyle Hughes expressed satisfaction with the turnout, emphasizing the community's support for the event.
"You're so involved when you're planning it so much. You're like, where's this going, where's that going, where's this going, but it all comes back to community and why we're here and memories and supporting what we're doing," Hughes said.
Heacook Fest is free to attend, but donations will go directly to organizations Behind the Line and Operation We Care.