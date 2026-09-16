SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Health officials say an out-of-state measles patient traveled through the greater Rehoboth area, risking exposure to the public.
The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) says the patient with measles visited the area on Sept. 4, going to an unknown number of stores and restaurants. DPH says the person had not yet developed symptoms, but was believed to have been contagious at the time of the visits. DPH says it received the notification after the period when post exposure treatment would have been effective.
Health experts are reminding everyone that vaccination remains the best protection against measles. Two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine are 97% effective at preventing measles, according to DPH officials.
DPH says people who were in the affected area on Sept. 4 should watch for early symptoms of measles, including fever, cough, runny nose and pink eye lasting two to four days before the rash appears. The rash typically appears three to five days after symptoms begin, usually starting on the face and spreading down the body. Anyone who develops symptoms and may have been exposed should immediately isolate themselves and contact their health care provider to report their symptoms and possible measles exposure. If symptoms are severe, seek immediate medical care and alert emergency medical personnel and health care providers about the possible measles exposure.
Call ahead before visiting any health care facility to let them know you are experiencing symptoms of measles and may have been exposed. This allows staff to prepare for your arrival and provide special instructions, such as using a specific entrance. If you do not have a health care provider, contact a public health clinic.