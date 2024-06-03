DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services announced the "Healthier Start for New Moms" extended Medicaid initiative.
The extended program will provide 12 weeks of free diapers, wipes, and home-delivered meals to low-income mothers that participate in Delaware's Diamond State Health Plan Medicaid program. The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services says this program will provide Delaware families with the healthiest start possible by "reducing maternal stress, food, and diaper insecurity during critical postpartum period".
The program, approved by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), will allow mothers to receive two home-delivered meals per day, or one appropriated shelf-stable food box, and covers up to 80 diapers and one pack of baby wipes per week during the first 12 weeks following birth.
Andrew Wilson, the Director of the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services Division of Medicaid and Medical Assistance says "allowing mothers to focus on caring for their babies and themselves instead of worrying about how to pay for diapers and meals will greatly help reduce stress, depression, and anxiety, so they can focus on the health of their babies and their own postpartum care."
Evidence and Incentive-Based Treatment of Stimulant Use Disorder Support:
The state will also be participating in evidence-based outpatient treatment programs for pregnant or postpartum mothers with stimulant or opioid use disorders. Those who qualify and are 18 years or old will be eligible for a 24-week program.
Those who completed the American Society of Addiction Medicine criteria assessment will be eligible for a 64-week program. The program provides incentive payments for beneficiaries who test negative for identified stimulants on a determined schedule.