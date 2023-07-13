DOVER, Del.- The scorching heat put a stop to some outdoor work in Kent County Thursday.
A project to repair the roof of Legislative Hall in Dover has been underway since November 2022, but the project superintendent, Austin Gray, called it quits when the heat became dangerous around 2 p.m.
Gray said he keeps a close eye on the conditions during the summer months.
"I have an app on my phone that I got through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) for heat exhaustion warnings," Gray explained. "When it gets into the danger zone I'll shut the job down for the day because I've experienced someone have a heat stroke and that won't happen here."
Gray said there are certain things to look out for on extremely hot days.
"If you see someone not sweating then you have to check them out," he noted. "At the end of the day it's an important job and it's for a big client obviously but it's not worth someone's life."
Others say they've grown accustomed to working during a heatwave. Kent Gladish for example, spent Thursday painting decks on Division Street in Dover.
"It doesn't phase me it's always a matter of getting acclimated to the heat when you work outside," Gladish said. "I've been doing this for 50 years."
Also on Thursday, Dover Police Department's Athletic League hosted their annual "Day in Their Boots" event at the Delaware State Fire School.
About 300 people of all ages showed up to learn more about what first responders do on a daily basis.
Event organizer, Cpl. Anthony Smith with Dover PD said they planned ahead for this kind of weather.
"One of the things logistically that we had to have is water, water and more water," Smith said.
Making the most out of the hottest day of the year.