Crisfield, MD — Heavy rain ushered in the week across Delmarva, forcing many people to navigate puddles as they stepped outside Monday morning. In Somerset County, Crisfield received more than 1.5 inches of precipitation. The waterfront city frequently deals with tidal flooding, which is exacerbated when it rains.
North Somerset Avenue, Cove Street and Main Street in Crisfield are known for accumulating standing water. The city blocked off the portions of these roadways with the worst flooding, permitting only those with homes on those blocks to pass. King Whittington, who lives and operates a business in Crisfield, said he was satisfied with the response.
"As far as putting cones out and putting signs up to keep people from going into high water areas," Whittington said. "That was helpful and they did a good job."
Whittington said he was not anticipating the wet weather Monday morning.
“Usually April brings in the showers, but this time we got a surprise and March brought it in,” Whittington said.
Some community members said they have noticed flood conditions worsening over the years. Dietrich Smith lives on Main Street and uses her view of the waterfront to her advantage. When she sees high tides, she knows flooding will likely follow.
"They cannot get out their houses," Smith said of people who live in flood-prone neighborhoods of Crisfield. "That's a big problem right there ... something really needs to be done about it."
Monday's rainfall comes only a few days after Somerset County Fire Officials recommended that commissioners ban all outdoor burning in response to increased wildfire risk resulting in part from insufficient rainfall.
Another Crisfield neighbor, George Andrews, said that the rain probably benefitted the more rural parts of Somerset County.
"I think it's a little drier where they are," Andrews said. "Here, it's just people that don't really need the water and the water comes and it floods here."
Somerset County fire officials previously told WBOC that the Eastern Shore of Maryland had a 1.3-inch rainfall deficit for the year, contributing to their decision to recommend a county-wide burn ban. Commissioners announced that Monday's storm produced sufficent rainfall for the burn ban to be lifted Tuesday at 8 a.m.