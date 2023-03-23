HEBRON, Md.- The town of Hebron has secured funding for it's residents to apply for to pay for exterior home renovations. Town commissioner president Colby Phippin says this is an effort to beautify the town.
"We have seen some properties around here are some home some homeowners who needed some help with siding, gutters and windows that might need replacing. So we went ahead and applied for it and received a portion of what we asked for, just as a start up so we have a start up a $50,000," said Phippin. "The goal is to go out, propose this program to the homeowners and we could say, the siding of your house is going to cost $5,000 to replace it will give you 2500 out of our $50,000 to help you with your siding."
Town commissioner Chester Sebald says he hopes as many people get a piece of the pie.
"Basically what it is if you were driving down the road and you look at a house or building if it needs some kind of repair it then that’s what it would be it’s not for internal doing anything inside the house or in the backyards to spruce up their backyards it so that the town looks nice. We have a small amount of money to start with but we’re going to try and spread that money out to as many people as we can," said Sebald. "For some reason or another someone can’t really afford the repairs then we would help them out with it depending on the cost of the repair, it would be either a match fun or may be something we cover the whole repair."
Sebald says he is excited about the program.
"I’m excited about it. It so the town looks nice and that’s one of our main goals make people happy and have the town look nice"
Town commissioners say while this round of funding is just for homeowners, they hope they can secure another round of state funding for business owners to fix up the exteriors of their businesses.