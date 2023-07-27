WICOMICO COUNTY, MD -- Wicomico County Officials are holding a public meeting tonight and will present a master draft for a proposed park in Hebron.
The master draft is evolving, and officials say they will take public feedback and continue to develop the plan further.
Director of Parks and Tourism for Wicomico County Steve Miller say’s public feedback is the backbone of development
“I don't suspect were gonna have a final product after tonight, it’s a process and part of that process is hearing from people and what they want to see.” Miller said.
The meeting is taking place tonight at six o'clock at the Mardela Springs Volunteer Fire Department
The park would be located on the corner between Levin Dashiell Road and Rockawalkin Road, on a 100 acre property the county has owned since 2009. It is currently used as a cornfield.
There is currently no funding for the physical development of the park. Miller added The Wicomico Parks and Recreation Department is hoping for state and county funding.