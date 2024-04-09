HEBRON, MD - Two Commissioner seats are up for grabs in Hebron as the Town holds an election Tuesday.
Polls in Hebron opened at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9th and are planned to close at 7 p.m. tonight as neighbors vote in two Commissioners. Ballots can be cast at Hebron Town Hall.
According to a Town notice released in March, the following candidates are running for the position of Commissioner:
Kenneth William Abrams
David Lee Hooper
Colby Benjamin Phippin
Jack Kyle Presley.
WBOC will update this article with the election results once they are made public.