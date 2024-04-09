Hebron, Md.

HEBRON, MD - Two Commissioner seats are up for grabs in Hebron as the Town holds an election Tuesday.

Polls in Hebron opened at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9th and are planned to close at 7 p.m. tonight as neighbors vote in two Commissioners. Ballots can be cast at Hebron Town Hall. 

According to a Town notice released in March, the following candidates are running for the position of Commissioner:

Kenneth William Abrams

David Lee Hooper

Colby Benjamin Phippin

Jack Kyle Presley. 

WBOC will update this article with the election results once they are made public.

 

