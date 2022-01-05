KENT ISLAND, Md.-Maryland State Police airlifted the crew member of a tanker ship Wednesday morning after the individual experienced a medical emergency while the ship was underway in the Chesapeake Bay en route from Baltimore.
The helicopter crew conducted an aerial hoist operation from the Chem Jupiter, a 462-foot oil tanker ship flagged out of Liberia. As the tanker was underway in the Chesapeake Bay near Bloody Point, one of the crew members began experiencing a medical emergency requiring immediate attention.The Coast Guard-Sector Maryland requested MSP just before 8:45 a.m..
MSP Aviation Command Trooper 6 was able to locate the ship and hoist the patient back into the aircraft. Trooper 6 transitioned to a medevac and flew the patient to Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis.