FELTON, Del. - Police have arrested a Henderson, Maryland man after a road rage incident at Royal Farms.
According to the Felton Police Department, on Dec. 14 a male suspect threw a bottle another man's car at a Royal Farms, then backed his vehicle into the victim, pinning him between two cars. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.
Felton police identified the suspect as Joshua Paul Dorrell, 25, of Henderson, Maryland. On Dec. 15, police say Dorrell turned himself in and was arrested.
Dorrell faces charges of second degree reckless endangering, third degree criminal vehicular assault, reckless driving, driving without a valid license, and littering on a highway.
Dorrell was processed and arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court where he was released on his own recognizance pending a later court date. Dorrell was also given a no-contact order with the victim and Royal Farms.