CAMBRIDGE, MD - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of two men in Cambridge on multiple drug charges.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, authorities searched a home on Springfield Avenue in Cambridge on Friday, September 15th. There, police say they found over 42 grams of a heroin fentanyl mix.
Various paraphernalia, $623, and Xanax pills were also reportedly recovered during the search.
The two men, identified as Michael Laird, 39, and Steven Middleton, 40, were both arrested and are currently being held without bond.