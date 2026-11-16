WORCESTER COUNTY – School bus drivers in Worcester County are feeling the impact of rising diesel fuel costs. As bus contractors own their vehicles, the high prices are putting a strain on their wallets.
Alan Hudson is the president of the Worcester County School Bus Contractors Association. This marks his 27th year driving his bus for the county. He says the prices are negatively impacting him, along with others.
“Fuel’s high and you have to have fuel to run the buses,” he says. “It's hurting everybody, not just buses. It's everybody in general. All fuel prices are just hard.”
AAA says the national average for diesel is $5.99, which is almost double what it was a year ago. Costs in Maryland hit a record average in September 2026 of almost $6.50 per gallon.
WCPS Chief Financial Officer Vince Tolbert says a fuel supplement is discussed with contractors each year. It helps reimburse drivers when diesel prices rise.
“This year, the base is $3.35,” he says. “Once the average price of diesel fuel rises above 10% of that $3.35, which is $3.68, the fuel supplement kicks in. Then, once it reaches that point, for every $1.92 it is $1.93 per mile.”
Tolbert says he hopes prices decline very soon.
“If prices remain where they are or were in October, that could result in about $600,000 in fuel supplements paid to our bus contractors by the end of this fiscal year, if prices were to remain constant,” he says.
Hudson shares the same hopes as Tolbert.
“It would be great if fuel prices would drop back to where they were,” he says. “But with the global economy, I don't know if they will for a while.”
Hudson says he thinks the school will meet with the county’s bus contractors early next year to discuss fuel costs and the 2027 budget.