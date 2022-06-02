OCEAN CITY, Md. - Yanni Harris is gearing up for a busy weekend chartering fishing trips.
But the added cost to fill up his "Hocus Pocus" is hurting his business.
"I don't really see a solution that will save this summer for us but this is a problem that will end up killing this industry if it's not solved soon," he said.
It is a similar story for Jacob Wainglass, a mate on "The Zipper."
Wainglass says customers are now paying fuel surcharges because of the high cost of fuel.
"You can't go in the negative and that's basically where the surcharges are coming in with all these boats. It's just you know, you got to cover yourself," he said.
Wainglass says he understands if customers simply cannot afford to head out for a fishing trip this summer.
"If you've chartered before or this was going to be your first time chartering and you simply can't afford it, we understand. It's not only us going through it, you guys are going through it to. I mean everybody is going through it right now," he said.
But Harris has a plea for potential customers.
"Money comes and goes and I know we're all struggling for it right now with inflation and everything but please think of your local charter captains here on this dock and every other dock and marina around here because we're all struggling too."
A seasonal industry hit hard by high prices, at a time when they should be making profit.