NEW CHURCH, Va. - As gas prices hover around or above $4 a gallon across the Eastern Shore, drivers on the Delmarva Peninsula say the rising cost of fuel is forcing them to think more carefully about how often they get behind the wheel.
That frustration is showing up at gas stations in Worcester and Accomack County, where some drivers told WBOC they are driving less and cutting back on nonessential trips as prices continue to climb.
Billy Tapman said the higher prices are taking a direct hit on his budget.
“I hate it,” Tapman said. “It’s taking a whole lot more money out of my pocket.”
For drivers with larger vehicles, the cost can add up fast. Preston Kellan said it cost him $84 to fill up his truck last week, a number he called steep. He said the prices are also affecting how far he wants to go, even in retirement.
Jhiaffer Hernandez said he is also making changes.
“Driving less, traveling less,” Hernandez said. “Trying to just stay home more.”
At Dixieland in New Church, owner Hardik Patel said he has been watching fuel prices move upward for weeks, forcing repeated changes at the pump.
“We are typically changing like every couple days,” Patel said. “Within the last two months, almost dollar, dollar 25.”
Patel said diesel has climbed even more sharply, rising about $2.25 over that same stretch. He said the quick changes have been difficult not just for station operators, but also for customers trying to keep up.
“Oh yeah, people are complaining.” Patel said.
Patel said he is also noticing changes in how customers buy fuel. Instead of filling their tanks, some are putting in smaller amounts to get through the day. He said that trend is showing up in his numbers, with sales dipping as prices remain elevated.
Patel said messages from suppliers have pointed to global conflict as a major reason for the continued volatility. Even so, he said there is still uncertainty about what comes next.
“I’m expecting the next couple of weeks, hopefully the same price going on,” Patel said. "Hopefully no increases."
On Delmarva, where many commutes involve longer drives and fewer alternatives, higher gas prices can hit especially hard. Whether it means scaling back weekend plans, limiting travel or spending less per visit at the pump, drivers on Delmarva said the impact is already being felt.
Patel said his hope is simple.
“I’m hoping everything’s coming straight down and everything goes smooth, normal,” Patel said. “So this is good for everybody.”