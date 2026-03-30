Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Indian Head MD to Smith Point VA, and Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&