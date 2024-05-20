DOVER, Del.- Crowds of high school students gathered on the Delaware State University campus today for the Delaware Delegation Youth Conference.
The event brought together dozens of teenagers to pack meals for the Food Bank of Delaware and provided a unique opportunity to hear from, and speak to, U.S. Senator Chris Coons.
Among the attendees were students from Polytech High School, eager to discuss various pressing issues. Gun violence, in particular, was a hot topic. "Gun violence impacts our education," said one student, Deshawn Dixon. "We need to change it so our future doesn’t have to be like that forever."
Other students were encouraged by Senator Coons’ focus on the Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. "I love that they touched on the fact of women’s reproductive rights and really focusing on that as it is being taken away from us," said Trish Murray. Murray, who is the president of her school’s Black Student Union, expressed her commitment to sharing what she learned. "One of my biggest things is making a change in our world and the community we live in," she said.
Students voiced their hopes that the Delaware delegation would take their messages to heart in Washington. "We do have power to show these higher-ups, hey, we are concerned, we need to do something about this," said Paje Rosario. Dixon added, "It is important they bring us in on the issues because they do impact us."
In addition to discussions on gun violence and reproductive rights, other topics included artificial intelligence, the war in Gaza, and voting. Throughout the day, students also had the chance to explore career and service opportunities.
The Delaware Delegation Youth Conference was first organized by the late U.S. Senator Bill Roth in 1969 and has since become an annual event in Dover.