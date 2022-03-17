DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Department of Agriculture reported Thursday a confirmed case of a highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in a commercial broiler farm in Kent County, Del.
The positive case comes following an investigation by the Delaware Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory.
Thursday's detection follows several previous cases found on farms in New Castle County, Del. and Cecil and Queen Anne’s Counties, Md. According to the Delaware Department of Agriculture, federal and state partners have expanded their surveillance sampling and testing regimen to better protect the poultry industry on the Delmarva Peninsula.
The affected area in Kent County has been quarantined and the birds on the premises have been destroyed to prevent spread.
Officials remind there is no public health concern as avian influenza does not affect poultry meat or egg products, which remain safe to eat.
Avian influenza is a highly contagious airborne respiratory virus that spreads quickly among birds through nasal and eye secretions and manure. The virus can be spread in various ways from flock to flock, including by wild birds, through contact with infected poultry, by equipment, and on the clothing and shoes of caretakers. This virus affects poultry, like chickens, ducks, turkeys, and wild bird species such as ducks, geese, shorebirds, and raptors.
The Delaware Department of Agriculture is asking all poultry owners to consider the following.
- Limit, monitor, and record any movement of people, vehicles, or animals on or off your farm.
- Permit only essential workers and vehicles to enter the farm to limit the chances of bringing the virus from an outside source.
- Avoid visiting other poultry farms and any unnecessary travel off the farm.
- Disinfect equipment, vehicles, footwear, and other items that come into contact with flocks.
- Keep your flock away from wild or migratory birds, especially waterfowl.
- Isolate any ill animals and contact your veterinarian.
If You Have Sick Poultry or Experience Increased Mortality in Your Flock:
- Commercial poultry producers should follow the procedures of contacting the company they grow for when they notice signs of disease.
- Backyard flock owners who notice any of the signs of HPAI in their flock should contact:
- In Delaware, email the Delaware Poultry Health Hotline at or call 302-698-4507 and provide your contact information, size of flock, location, and concerns.
- In Maryland, report any unusual or sudden increases in sick birds to the MDA Animal Health Program at 410-841-5810. Commercial chicken growers and backyard flock owners can email questions about the outbreak to .
