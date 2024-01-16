OCEAN CITY, Md. -- We are witnessing the transformation of the McGregor Building, which has played multiple roles throughout the years. Most notably known as the former Bank of Ocean City, the building, which ceased operations a few years ago, is now undergoing extensive renovation to emerge as a museum.
Originally constructed in 1910, the building served as more than just a bank. Before the establishment of the Bank of Ocean City in 1916, it functioned as a grocery store and a general store. The second level even accommodated guests, evident from the room numbers on several doors.
Joe Kurtz, the project manager for the Town of Ocean City, acknowledged the challenge of deciding how to renovate the building due to its diverse history.
"Because there's been, looks like about four or five renovations in the history of this building, major renovations, so first we wanted to determine what level, what period in time we wanted to have it," said Kurtz.
The decision: 1915.
Michael Maykrantz, Vice President of the Ocean City Museum Society, revealed that the renovation would preserve original safes and showcase numerous articles and artifacts stored by the bank over the years. The process of renovation has even unveiled intriguing discoveries.
"One of the books we discovered was in the walls it was from the late 1800's and then there's been other things like old bottles in the attic," said Maykrantz.
While exterior repairs, including fixing the roof, are still underway, the most intricate work is slated for the interior. According to Krantz, the meticulous process of restoring interior elements and plastic work will be time-consuming.
The project aims to conclude construction by the summer, followed by a few months dedicated to arranging exhibits and artifacts. Once completed, the museum will open its doors to the public, offering a captivating journey through the history of Ocean City, starting from its inaugural bank in 1915 and grocery store in 1910.