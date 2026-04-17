SOMERSET COUNTY, MD - The town of Princess Anne is seeking bids from contractors to rehabilitate the Historic Election House.
The structure dates back to 1870. It served as a polling place for town, county, state and even federal elections during the 19th and 20th centuries.
Information about the building’s history is documented in Somerset An Architectural History by Paul Baker Touart.
“To be able to look back at photographs and read descriptions of buildings that have been here for a couple hundred years,” Carrie Samis with the Somerset County Historical Society said.
The request for bids seeks contractors to provide all materials and labor for the project. Work needed includes replacing or repairing rotted materials, replacing door frames, waterproofing the roof and gutter system and more.
Contractors must adhere to national historic preservation standards.
"It's important to adhere to that so you're maintaining that historic integrity of the building,” Samis said.
Sealed bids are due at the Town Office on May 15.