OCEAN CITY, MD - The Nao Trinidad, a replica of Ferdinand Magellan's flagship docked in Worcester County on Friday.
The Nao Trinidad Tall Ship docked in Ocean City's Bayside Park on Friday, June 28th for it's over 2 month "residency". The ship is a replica of Ferdinand Magellan's flag that traveled around the world in the 1500s.
The docked ship is open to the public to tour and walk through. Project Manger Brenda Parra says they brought the ship to Ocean City to teach people the history of Spanish navigation, and the journey of the ship that traveled around the world.
The replica was built in the south of Spain in 2018 and the crew has been cruising all over the east coast for the past 2 years.
Parra and the ship's crew enjoy teaching people about the ship's history and having visitors experience the vessel up-close. Parra says, "One of the things we like is to give people the experience to see the ship on the inside because it's not the same when you read about it or see it in movies. When you're actually on-board, it helps to see the dimensions of the ship and to experience a little what people back then in the 15th and 16th century were experiencing while sailing".
Kiersa Fullmer, a visitor who toured the Nao Trinidad, heard about the experience through a relative. Fullmer says she knew of the people surrounding the ship during it's time, but not of the ship itself, "It showed the travel routes, where it went for it's voyages, and that was pretty incredible. How much they would sail and all around the world. It wasn't just to one area. They went everywhere."
The Nao Trinidad Tall Ship is open daily 10am to 8pm in Ocean City now through September 1st.