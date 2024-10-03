CRISFIELD, MD. – A new mural celebrating the history and contributions of African American leaders in Crisfield was unveiled Thursday, drawing immediate attention from residents and visitors alike.
The mural, located near the Crisfield City Fire Department, was created by Cambridge local artist Michael Rosato. It honors key figures from the community, including politicians, watermen, pastors, and business owners, all of whom played significant roles in shaping the city's history.
"Here we have Roland Brown. He was a city council member, a politician, and he was married to Katherine Brown, who also served on the council and became Crisfield’s first Black mayor," said Robin Rayford, chairperson of the Crisfield Mural Committee.
Rayford emphasized that every individual portrayed in the mural left a lasting impact on the city. "Uncle Marvin Christy, for instance, was the first Black waterman in Crisfield, and we also have Pastor Mary Lane, the first Black pastor. We’ve depicted the city’s first Black barbershop owners, a father and son," she added.
Another committee chairperson, Emanuel Johnson, highlighted the importance of the local crab industry in the artwork. He says he was instrumental in bringing Fred Jewett's legacy to light. "That's why we have here the 'special, lump, regular, backfin, and claw' because they developed that system that is still used today," says Johnson.
The mural, Rayford explained, serves as a visual reminder of the city’s diverse heritage. "Well, I hope that African American people and even white people, all the people in the community, will appreciate the fact that African Americans really did make a contribution to this community," she said.
Artist Michael Rosato described the intentional design behind the mural, with each person depicted gazing outward. "Those eyes are saying, ‘Look at me, learn my history.’ It’s a joyful story of people, most of whom have passed, but were such important parts of this community," Rosato explained.
Elmer Barkley, a relative of two of the individuals honored in the mural, reflected on the collaborative spirit of his family members. "I remember my uncle and father, though they had different jobs, worked together because they had to," Barkley said. His uncle was the first black doctor and his father, a farmer.
To further engage the community, the Crisfield Mural Committee plans to install a QR code next to the mural, allowing visitors to learn more about each individual’s contributions.