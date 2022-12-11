MILLSBORO, Del. - Police have arrested an Delmar man on DUI and assault charges after a hit-and-run.
Delaware State Police say they arrested 53-year-old Steven Shores of Delmar for assault, DUI, and other traffic offenses.
Troopers say on Dec. 9 a Land Rover driven by a 69-year-old man from Lewes was stopped for traffic on John J. Williams Highway. A Ford van traveling behind the Land Rover failed to stop and, according to troopers, collided into the rear of the Land Rover. Troopers say the driver of the van, Steven Shores, got out of his vehicle, confronted the 69-year-old man, and threw him into the road before driving off.
According to state police, a short time later the van crashed into a utility pole on John J. Williams Highway near Gull Point Road after trying to pass a car in a no-passing zone. Troopers say that Shores showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody without further incident. Debris from the collision caused damage to two other cars.
Authorities say the 69-year-old driver of the Land Rover was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported in connection to the incident.
Shores is charged with second degree assault, driving under the influence, and other traffic related offenses. He is being held on $3607 bond.