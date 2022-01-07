ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Maryland is opening 10 new hospital-based testing sites for COVID-19.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced the locations of the sites while touring a new state-run testing site at University of Maryland's Laurel Medical Center.
The nine additional sites will open by the end of next week to meet rising demand for testing and to divert people away from emergency rooms just to get a test.
The new sites will be open daily for walk-ups without appointments.
The other sites include UM Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata, UM Capital Region Medical Center in Largo, Doctors Community Hospital in Lanham, Meritus Health in Hagerstown and Frederick Health in Frederick. They also include Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, MedStar St. Mary's Hospital in Leonardtown and Northwest Hospital in Randallstown.
These sites are in addition to hospital-based testing sites that opened last week at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health in Bel Air and at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis.
Hogan also announced a federally-supported surge testing site at St. Agnes Hospital in Baltimore.
The governor also Maryland is on track to receive another 500,000 rapid tests in the next week.