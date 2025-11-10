GREENBACKVILLE, VA - A house was left destroyed in Accomack County Monday night after flames fully engulfed the structure, according to first responders on scene.
No one was injured, and everyone in and around the home was able to be evacuated safely, according to fire officials.
Tyler Watkinson, a captain with the Greenbackville Volunteer Fire Department, said they got the call just before 5 pm and responded to a structure fire on Salty Way in the Captain's Cove neighborhood.
First responders said the house that initially caught fire has been left destroyed, and collapsed on itself. While no official amount in damages has been released yet, officials on scene said they estimate it could be $1 to $2 million.
The fire also left minor damage on two homes directly next to the initial house, according to Watkinson. The additional homes damaged were on the East and West sides of the property, and were impacted due to winds blowing the flames, according to responders on scene.
Watkinson told WBOC that at least eight different fire companies from Worcester and Accomack County arrived to help contain the fire. Responders said it took them roughly an hour and twenty minutes to contain the flames.
The cause of that fire is still under investigation. This article will be updated as more details become available.