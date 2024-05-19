CHESTER, MD– The Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged homicide following a welfare check on May 17.
Deputies responded to a home on Auckland Way where they reportedly found evidence of a domestic-related homicide.
An investigation was immediately launched, according to the Sheriff's Office, and allied agencies were notified.
Police identified a suspect located in Virginia and made an arrest without incident.
The victim’s identity and suspect information are being withheld pending investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 410-758-0770 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 410-758-6666.
This is a developing story. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.