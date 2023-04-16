Homicide Investigation Underway in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. - Authorities say Salisbury Police and Maryland State Police are currently investigating a shooting homicide.
The Salisbury Police Department say the shooting happened in the early morning of Apr. 16, in the 300 block of Carroll Street, near the Pizza City restaurant. Authorities say Maryland State Police are leading the investigation for this incident.
Police say information can be provided to MSP at (410)749-3101, SPD at (410)548-3165, or anonymously through Crime Solvers at (410)548-1776.
Details or limited at this time. We will provide more information on this story as it becomes available.