DOVER, DE- Lawmakers, advocates, and veterans from across generations gathered at Legislative Hall Tuesday to celebrate a major milestone — the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army, Navy, and Marine Corps.
Veterans from across the First State, spanning decades of service, stood shoulder to shoulder to honor those who came before them as people came together to celebrate the work they've done.
The day included a group photo on the steps of Legislative Hall, a ceremonial cake-cutting, and official recognition on the House floor during the legislative session.
George Stone, a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1105, reflected on the enduring legacy of those who served before him.
"Realize that people did this for 250 years. And the reason we are here is because of them."
This year marks the 250th anniversary of the Army on June 14, the Navy on October 13, and the Marine Corps on November 10.
That two-and-a-half-century legacy was formally recognized with three resolutions presented on the House floor, each marking the anniversary of one of the military branches.
Rep. Jeff Hilovsky (R-District 4), one of the sponsors of the resolutions, says honoring those who have fought to keep the country free — both past and present — is essential.
"1% of the people have stepped up to serve. The training is hard, it is rigorous — and we honor that from the very beginning to the present day."
During the 153rd General Assembly, lawmakers made progress on veterans' issues — including the recent passage of House Bill 1, which establishes a new state-level Department of Veterans Affairs.
While veterans like Stone acknowledge the significance of that legislation, he says there is still more to be done to support those who have served.
"A lot of veterans do not know what health benefits they have, what other benefits they may get for disabilities, and what have you."
Looking ahead, veterans emphasized the importance of continued community support and education to ensure another 250 years of strength and service.
Michele Williams, an Air Force veteran and member of American Legion Post 17, says staying connected and informed is crucial.
"Come to our posts, come to our events, celebrate with us, and learn and talk to the veterans. Don't just say, 'Thank you for your service.' ' I want to explain to you my service and my service to the country."
The House resolutions honoring the military branches were presented by Representatives Hilovsky, Carson (R-District 28), and Short (R-District 39).