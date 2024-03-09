CHURCH CREEK, MD — Today marked a historic occasion not just for the Eastern Shore, but for the entire United States, as the United States Postal Service hosted a First Day of Issue Dedication for their new Underground Railroad Forever Stamps at the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad National Park.
Catherine Coffin, Frederick Douglass, Thomas Garrett, Laura Haviland, Lewis Hayden, Harriet Jacobs, William Lambert, Jermain Loguen, William Still, and Harriet Tubman— All abolitionists who will now be forever enshrined with their own stamps as part of the Underground Railroad series. Each with their own stories of freedom and legacies, represented at the event with various descendants.
The Honorable Ronald Stolman, who serves on the Board of Governors for USPS, gave the official dedication. He expressed that their legacy will now be spread not just through the states but across the world.
"Our stamps, our envelopes, go around the world. People will look at the pictures on these stamps, they will look at the words—courage, dedication, commitment—and it will start to resonate. People will do a little more research and understand the importance of the Underground Railroad," said Stolman.
But past remembrance, they were also celebrated with powerful performances of Harriet Tubman's experiences and songs of unity.
Jenelle Morrison kicked things off with a rendition of the national anthem. She expressed that it was an honor to do so here in Harriet Tubman's first home, where she freed so many.
"I’m trying to find the words, it was just, it hit home, and made me appreciate all the more our history, and what we mean to this country, and what we mean to this country." said Morrison.