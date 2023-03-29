SALISBURY, Md. - The life saving tool Narcan will now be available without a prescription.
The Food and Drug Administration announced on Wednesday that an over-the-counter version of the drug will soon be available in pharmacies.
Carrie Meyer fights substance abuse through her work with the Wicomico County Health Department.
Meyer says Narcan can held tackle the issue head on.
"It is the only reversal medication that takes the opioids off of your brain and reverses the effects of an accidental overdose, so it reverses the effects of opiates," she explained.
Meyer says administering the drug is as easy as following the three steps on the box. However, the Health Department also offers more comprehensive training.
Shane Ferguson, a Chemical Dependence counseling professor at Wor-Wic Community College says Narcan availability is directly correlated to a decrease in overdose deaths.
"The more we have in hand, the more we have available, hopefully we can prevent the deaths we see as far as these numbers that continue to rise," he said.
Meyer says Narcan is crucial in giving people second chances.
"It is reducing the substance use disorders in the communities and we feel that it's just a necessary, lifesaving component," she said.
Ferguson says it is often loved ones who intervene with Narcan, making it that much more important to make it available to all.
"If we look at the numbers and those that actually supply the medication, or use the medication to help a loved one, they are family members and friends," he said.
The drug's manufacturer expects Narcan will be available over-the-counter by late Summer.
It remains to be seen how many stores will actually carry the drug.
Two doses of Narcan typically goes for about fifty dollars.