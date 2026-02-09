SALISBURY, Md. – The City of Salisbury is bringing back its popular craft beer tasting event, Hops on the River, on Saturday, April 25, in Downtown Salisbury between Unity Square and the Riverwalk Games Park.
The event runs from 2 to 5 p.m. and will feature unlimited samples of craft beer, hard seltzers, teas and kombucha, along with live music from jam band Muskrat Lightning. Food will be available for purchase from Mad Hatter Café and Big Bad Wolf Bacon.
Each tasting ticket includes event admission, a commemorative tasting glass and access to all beverage samples during the event.
Early bird tickets cost $35 and are available through April 10 at 3 p.m. General admission is $45. Students, first responders and teachers can receive early bird pricing through the day of the event with a valid ID.
If weather forces a postponement, the event will be rescheduled for Sunday, April 26.
Several road closures will be in place to accommodate the event, including portions of South Division Street, West Market Street and Circle Avenue. The Downtown Parking Garage will remain accessible from East Market Street.
More information and tickets are available online at the event registration website.